AP police launches first-ever drug neutralization training in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh police department has launched a specialised training program in Visakhapatnam, marking a major step in the state's efforts to combat narcotics. This initiative is a collaboration between the city police and the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) from New Delhi, aimed at enhancing local law enforcement's capacity to enforce the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The training session, attended by police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, involves eight NCB officers who will instruct 50 personnel from the Visakhapatnam city police. The commissioner expressed gratitude to the NCB for their support, noting that the bureau has provided five drug detection kits for local operations. Each police station will receive one kit, which will be replaced every six months to ensure effectiveness. He stated, "Our main aim is to work together with the NCB and Visakhapatnam police to clamp down on drugs and other narcotics."

He reiterated the shared goal of both the NCB and city police to eradicate drug-related activities, including trade, transportation, and consumption. The commissioner asserted that there will be no leniency towards drug traffickers, declaring, "Those who engage in this business should either be jailed or flee the country."

The commissioner also emphasized the need for increased public awareness regarding drug issues, particularly given Visakhapatnam's strategic location with access to ports that may facilitate the entry of synthetic drugs. He called for additional training programs from the NCB to empower city police officers with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective drug enforcement.