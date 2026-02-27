AP Police Launch ‘Operation Chinnari-Thalli’ to Curb Crimes Against Children

Vijayawada: In a decisive step to curb sexual offences against children, Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday launched a statewide special drive titled ‘Operation Chinnari-Thalli’ under the aegis of the women and child safety wing.

Unveiling the official poster at a programme held at the his office, the DGP said the initiative, carrying the tagline “Safe childhood for sustainable development,” aims to ensure a secure environment for children across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing senior police officials, the DGP stated that the primary objective of the drive is the prevention of sexual crimes against minors. The operation will focus on taking stringent action against habitual sexual offenders, drug addicts and suspicious anti-social elements frequently involved in crimes against women and children. Police will also identify vulnerable locations and sensitise mothers of young girls about potential threats from suspicious individuals.

As part of the drive, the department has set a target of achieving zero pendency in arrests in Pocso cases. “Sexual Offenders Sheets (SOS)” will be opened against individuals involved in sexual crimes against women and children over the past five years. Awareness campaigns on ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ will be conducted in schools, Anganwadis and hostels to educate children about personal safety.

The DGP said special security arrangements and intensified night patrolling will be implemented in identified hotspots. Investigations into child sexual abuse cases will be completed within stipulated timelines, with charge sheets to be filed within 60 days. Through ‘Speed Trial Monitoring’, the department aims to enhance conviction rates and ensure stringent punishment for offenders.

The newly established women and child safety office at Tadepalli will monitor implementation of the programme under the supervision of IGP B. Rajakumari, under the overall leadership of Gupta.

All police commissioners and superintendents of police have been directed to prepare a comprehensive action plan within 48 hours.

Reiterating the Andhra Pradesh Police’s commitment to safeguarding women and children, DGP Gupta said the initiative would ensure strict enforcement of the law and serve as a strong deterrent against sexual crimes.

Additional DGP (law & order) N. Madhusudana Reddy and other senior officials were present at the launch.