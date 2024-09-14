 Top
AP: Police in the dock for harassing Bollywood actress

Andhra Pradesh
14 Sep 2024
AP: Police in the dock for harassing Bollywood actress
The state government will likely initiate action against senior IPS officers P Sitaramanjaneyulu, Kanti Rana Tata, and Vishal Gunni who are also accused of harassing the actress and her parents at the behest of YSRC leaders. (Photo:X)

Vijayawada: Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against YSRC leader Kukkala Vidyasagar and others for alleged harassment of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani during the YSRC government.

Jethwani, along with her parents and advocates, lodged a complaint alleging illegal arrest and harassment with the Ibrahimpatnam police on Friday.

The police registered a case under sections 192, 211, 218, 220, 354, 467, 420, 469, 471 r/w 120(b) of IPC and started a probe.

The department suspended then ACP Hanumantha Rao and Ibrahimpatnam CI M Satyanarayana for allegedly harassing the complainant.

The state government will likely initiate action against senior IPS officers P Sitaramanjaneyulu, Kanti Rana Tata, and Vishal Gunni who are also accused of harassing the actress and her parents at the behest of YSRC leaders.


