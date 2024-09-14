AP: Police in the dock for harassing Bollywood actress

Jethwani, along with her parents and advocates, lodged a complaint alleging illegal arrest and harassment with the Ibrahimpatnam police on Friday.The police registered a case under sections 192, 211, 218, 220, 354, 467, 420, 469, 471 r/w 120(b) of IPC and started a probe.The department suspended then ACP Hanumantha Rao and Ibrahimpatnam CI M Satyanarayana for allegedly harassing the complainant.The state government will likely initiate action against senior IPS officers P Sitaramanjaneyulu, Kanti Rana Tata, and Vishal Gunni who are also accused of harassing the actress and her parents at the behest of YSRC leaders.