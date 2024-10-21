AP police have arrested Srikant, son of YSRC leader Pinipe Viswaroop

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh police have reportedly arrested Srikant, son of YSRC leader Pinipe Viswaroop, in connection with the murder of Dalit youth and volunteer Janupalli Durgaprasad. The arrest was made in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.



Srikant is expected to be brought back to Andhra Pradesh on a transit warrant. However, state police authorities have not yet officially confirmed the arrest.



