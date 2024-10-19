AP Police Commemoration Day to feature Memorial Parade
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will attend the Police Commemoration Day programme at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on October 21.
Addressing the media here on Friday, DGP Dwaraka Thirumala Rao said the annual event aimed to honour police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of their duties.
He stated that this year, two police officers from AP laid down their lives while at work. A memorial parade will take place at the stadium in the presence of the chief minister as also home minister V Anitha.
A two-minute silence will be observed, and the names of all martyrs from various state police and central paramilitary forces will be read out to honour their sacrifices.
The events include a memorial parade, a visit by senior police officials to the families of the deceased personnel to address their issues and ensure their welfare.
Additionally, police officers will visit the villages, towns and schools of these martyrs within their jurisdiction and display their photos in the respective police stations between Oct 22 and 30.
An awareness programme titled "Open House" (Exhibition) will be held in Vijayawada from Oct 22 to 31, and in every district headquarters on Oct 26 and 27. Essay writing and elocution competitions for college and school students, police personnel, and their children will take place from Oct 24 to 27.
Medical camps will be organised at every district/police headquarters for police personnel and the general public on Oct 28.
The DGP said the welfare schemes for police include increased insurance coverage, ex-gratia payments, strengthening of CPC canteens, transportation facilities, scholarships, and the construction of a permanent police martyrs' memorial.
The police department is also taking measures for the welfare of home guards, such as granting an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs in cases of death while in service and immediate assistance charges of Rs 10,000 for the last rites.
The DGP explained that, under the Police Salary Package (PSP), insurance coverage for accidental deaths has been increased from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore, while the ex-gratia for natural deaths was raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. "Last year alone, Rs 14 crore was disbursed to the families of 132 police personnel under the Police Salary Package. Additionally, Rs 4.70 crore was sanctioned to strengthen CPC canteens, and an insurance scheme ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 45 lakh was restored for all police personnel."
The AP Police Welfare Fund, Education Fund, and Widow Fund continue to provide vital financial support to the children of police personnel, offering them scholarships and merit-based assistance. In the 2023-2024 academic year, Rs 3.20 crore was allotted for scholarships to 1,733 police personnel’s children, DGP added.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
