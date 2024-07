Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Police filed a case against the performer and the organizers for the barbaric killing of a hen. It occurred when its head was bitten off during a dance performance. The dance video has gone viral on social media.



An FIR was registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960