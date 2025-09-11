AP: Pocso Court Sentences Man to 3 Years in Jail for Assault on Minor

Nellore: The Ongole Pocso court has sentenced 41-year-old Kanne Venkateswarlu of Komarolu mandal to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs.15,000 for misbehaving with a 13-year-old girl. The verdict was delivered by Judge K. Sailaja on Wednesday.

The offence took place in July 2022 when the girl was asleep at her grandmother’s house. The accused entered the house, gagged her, and behaved inappropriately before fleeing on being confronted by the victim’s mother. A case was registered at Komarolu Police Station, and the accused was arrested and chargesheeted.

District SP A.R. Damodar congratulated the police team and prosecution for ensuring conviction. He especially appreciated SI Sambasivaiah, special public prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasa Rao, and other staff for their effective handling of the case.

Poleramma Jatara begins in Venkatagiri

Nellore: Venkatagiri’s historic Poleramma Jatara, a symbol of communal harmony and unity, has commenced with the participation of 18 different communities, each taking up specific responsibilities. The festivities, considered a meeting ground for families and friends from across India and abroad, have already brought a festive atmosphere to the town since Sunday’s Ghata Utsavam. On Wednesday, the idol of Goddess Poleramma will be crafted by the Kummari community using sacred clay brought from the local tank. The idol, initially kept without adornment, will later be decorated and carried in a grand procession through the streets before being installed at the temple by Thursday morning. The rituals include offerings from various communities, traditional sacrifices, and cultural practices that have been passed down for generations. Devotees, regardless of caste or status, participate by preparing symbolic household idols, offering special dishes like dried fish and brinjal stew, and carrying baskets and vessels as part of madi bhiksha (ritual offerings). The week-long festival stands as a vibrant expression of age-old traditions, devotion, and social harmony in Venkatagiri.

Shepherd, 30 sheep killed in road mishap

Kamareddy: A shepherd and 30 sheep were killed at Pondurthi village on National Highway 44 on Wednesday. The incident occurred when a speeding lorry coming from Nizamabad towards Hyderabad rammed into the shepherd and his flock.

The deceased was identified as Gudigandla Ramappa of Markal village in Mahbubnagar district. Another shepherd, Basayila Mallesh, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kamareddy for treatment.

Police said the accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving. Devunipally police reached the spot, shifted the body, and registered a case.

B.Tech student dies by suicide

Kurnool: A third-year B.Tech student from Tirupati died by suicide at the Nandyal railway station late on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jagadiswara Reddy, 21, a native of Tartur village in Nandikotkur mandal, Nandyal district.

According to the police, Jagadiswara Reddy was pursuing his third year of B.Tech at Vidyaniketan College in Tirupati, which is owned by actor M. Mohan Babu. He had received money from his parents to pay a pending fee instalment but reportedly failed to clear it. As a result, he was barred from appearing for examinations, and the college management informed his parents about the non-payment.

Railway sub-inspector Kumari said the student might have feared the consequences of this situation, leading him to take the extreme step. He died after coming under a goods train at the third platform of Nandyal railway station on Tuesday night. His body was shifted to the Government General Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

City residents owe Rs.12.76 cr in dues: Commissioner

Kurnool: The Municipal Corporation has pending property tax arrears of about `93 crore, of which `12.76 crore is due from the top 100 defaulters, said commissioner P. Vishwanath on Wednesday. He added that drinking water pipe charges worth `21 crore are yet to be collected, with the top 100 defaulters alone owing `7 crore. The commissioner directed DEEs, AEs, and amenities secretaries, under the supervision of nodal officers, to take planned action against these top 100 defaulters in their respective areas through coordinated efforts. He said three special teams would be formed across the city to recover the dues from major defaulters. At the same time, the commissioner appreciated the efforts of the amenities secretary, who achieved 95% recovery of drinking water pipe charges in the last financial year, and urged officials to continue the same level of performance.

Corporator leads with new ideas to improve sanitation

Nellore: In Nellore’s 14th division, corporator Kartham Pratap Reddy has been drawing attention for introducing simple but effective ideas to improve local sanitation. Covering the busy AC Nagar and Balaji Nagar areas, which have nearly 80 streets, his initiatives are gradually reshaping civic upkeep in the ward.

One of his notable steps was planting Tulasi saplings at street corners previously used as garbage dumps. While earlier measures, such as warning boards, failed to stop littering, the cultural significance of Tulasi deterred residents from misusing those spaces. The idea proved so effective that Municipal Commissioner M. Surya Teja praised the move and encouraged other divisions to replicate it. Building on this, Pratap Reddy recently launched the “One Street, One Day” campaign—an intensive drive that focuses on cleaning one stretch at a time.

The programme involves clearing drains, removing weeds, applying bleaching powder, and conducting fogging, particularly around canals and vacant plots. With support from the corporation, four to five streets are now taken up each week. Reddy said he was inspired by a similar campaign in North India. To strengthen mosquito-control efforts, he personally purchased a power sprayer, which he said helps target larvae in culverts and low-lying areas often missed by standard equipment. For his earlier anti-mosquito efforts, the corporation had formally felicitated Reddy, and he continues to receive backing from Urban Development Minister P. Narayana. His approach, which combines practical solutions with hands-on involvement, has been viewed by officials and residents alike as a model of how local leadership can make a tangible difference in civic management.