AP plans to make 7,071 km road pothole free at cost of Rs 290 Cr

Vijayawada: Minister for roads and buildings B.C. Janardhan Reddy unveiled proposals worth Rs 290 crore to eliminate potholes across a 7,071 km stretch of 1,393 roads in Andhra Pradesh. During a workshop on road development held at AP-SRM on Monday, co-hosted by the Department of Roads and Buildings, AP-SRM, and the Central Road Research Institute, the minister delivered his remarks via video message. He highlighted the introduction of new technology designed to create pothole-free roads in the state and commended civil engineers from AP-SRM for their support in achieving this goal.

Reddy mentioned that an agreement had been reached between the state and AP-SRM for this initiative, noting that Rs 186 crore had already been released from the State Disaster Relief Fund to restore roads affected by flooding. Principal secretary Kantilal Dande emphasised that a study on road restoration and maintenance was conducted in Assam and Gujarat, with plans to rehabilitate approximately 9,000 km of severely damaged roads annually using the new technology. He expressed gratitude to the civil engineers for their contributions to the scientific research efforts that will aid in developing this technology. Professor Manoranjan Parida, director of the Central Road Research Institute, elaborated on the ongoing research focused on enhancing road quality. The workshop was also attended by AP-SRM vice-chancellor professor Manoj Kumar Arora and R&B engineer-in-chief Nayeemulla.



