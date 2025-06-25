AP Plans To Inaugurate A Quantum Valley Centre In Jan: Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Secretary to Chief Minister P.S. Pradyumna expressed optimism, stating that by seizing the Quantum Valley opportunity, Andhra Pradesh could secure a pivotal place in the quantum landscape. He reiterated that the time has come to fully embrace quantum technology, revealing the government’s plans to inaugurate a Quantum Valley Centre in January 2026. The Amaravati Quantum Valley hosted a curtain-raiser event on Wednesday at Vijayawada.

Pradyumna said that in a significant stride towards technological leadership, the government of Andhra Pradesh is organising the Amaravati Quantum Workshop on June 30, 2025, in Vijayawada, under the theme “Envisioning Amaravati as a Global Capital for Quantum Technologies”. The Quantum Valley in Amaravati is set to be launched in January 2026. He further said that the full-day workshop will bring together leading national and international stakeholders to chart the path forward for quantum technologies.

Explaining highlights, Pradyumna mentioned expert roundtables on quantum hardware, sensing, and innovation; a visit by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to a quantum startup exhibition; an inaugural plenary session featuring IBM, TCS, the US Consul General, IITs, and NITI Aayog; and the Chief Minister’s keynote address. The event will culminate with the release of the Amaravati Declaration and the Quantum Declaration Book.

Pradyumna highlighted the government’s commitment to quantum computing, noting its exponential speed advantage over classical computing. He underlined the advantages for Andhra Pradesh’s pharma sector, explaining that quantum simulations can accelerate drug discovery by modelling molecular structures. “As a state strong in science and engineering, Andhra Pradesh is ready to lead the quantum revolution. Telugus must not miss this opportunity—the revolution has begun,” he declared.

Bhaskar Katamneni, secretary, ITE&C Department, stated, “Many applications will run on the Amaravati quantum system, and we’re building an ecosystem that enables industries to bring their challenges and develop algorithms using our facility. By January 2026, this will be the first full-stack quantum infrastructure in India, accessible remotely by users across the country. We expect 90,000 to 1 lakh people to benefit from this system.”

Prof. Anil Prabhakar of IIT Madras, adviser at TCS, and an expert in quantum communications, explained the power of quantum computing. Unlike conventional systems, quantum computers can solve previously intractable problems. IBM leads globally, and by 2024–25, we’re talking about 1,000-qubit systems. Others are catching up fast,” he noted.

Dr Amith Singhee, director of IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India & South Asia, expressed IBM’s commitment, “Our goal is to deliver useful quantum computing to the world. With Andhra Pradesh’s focus, we expect to develop strong applications and algorithms over the next 3–4 years, with Amaravati reaching key development milestones by 2029.”

Dr Vijaya Rao, Lead, Quantum Research at LTI Mindtree, elaborated on quantum applications in finance, including portfolio optimisation, trading settlement, compliance, risk analysis, fraud detection, insurance, oil & gas, and financial forecasting. He emphasised the urgent need to build a skilled workforce to support these developments.