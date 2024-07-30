AP Plans Special Drive in Every District Against Ganja

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government would organise a special drive in every district against the sway of ganja. A toll-free number will be launched soon to enable citizens to report narcotics-related complaints.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with SPs of all districts here on Tuesday, to finalise an action plan for prevention of cannabis cultivation and meeting the requirements of a special squad for effective action in each district.Addressing the media later, the minister said the special drive would concentrate its attention principally on five districts. “The cultivation of cannabis is being closely monitored through CCTV cameras,” she said.A ministerial sub-committee has been formed to spearhead the eradication efforts. It comprised the ministers of home, education and tribal affairs. Those who provide information on ganja-related activities would be rewarded with gifts or prize money.Anitha commended the Visakhapatnam police for its efforts in identifying and targeting areas where cannabis was being smuggled into.She emphasised on the implementation of the POCSO Act for cases involving minor girls.The home minister said the government would give stress on police welfare. The police should be perceived as protectors rather than a source of fear, she said, and promised the force to provide them with modern equipment for drug testing and diagnostics. “We shall work diligently to revitalize the police force,” she said.She also addressed the issue of police officers not receiving regular breaks and promised that the government would allocate funds and strengthen the department with more staff so that the cops could avail their leaves.