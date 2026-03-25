AP Plans Mega Tourism Push: 50,000 Hotel Rooms, 10,000 Homestays by 2029

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set a target of having 50,000 hotel rooms across the state by 2029 as part of Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to promote tourism in a big way.

Naidu on Wednesday conducted a review of the tourism sector and stated, “With a combination of infrastructure development, innovative tourism products, and creative city initiatives, AP would emerge as a premier destination for domestic and international travellers.”

The Chief Minister announced a sweeping strategy to transform the state’s tourism landscape, emphasising large-scale infrastructure development and innovative tourism initiatives. He proposed the formation of a high-level committee led by chief secretary to drive tourism promotion across the state.

Targeting 50,000 hotel rooms and 10,000 homestays by 2029, the CM underlined the need for a structured rating system for homestays, aiming to enhance visitor experience as tourist footfall continues to rise.

“The state government is committed to fast-tracking the development of major destinations, from beaches to eco-tourism circuits,” he said, citing projects along the coastline from Baruva to Nellore and eco-tourism hubs such as Araku Valley, Maredumilli and Chintapalli.

He stated, “Plans also include the establishment of caravan parks at 10–15 locations, offering families safe and comfortable access to nature, and the creation of 1,000 caravan park and tent city units by the Godavari Pushkarams. In addition, amusement parks are being planned in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, alongside coordinated promotion of eco- and temple tourism in partnership with the forest and endowments departments. Infrastructure development is also set to accelerate at major attractions, including Gandikota Fort, Suryalanka Beach, and Borra Caves.”

Officials were instructed to complete the Godavari Pushkar Ghat works by August and restoration of Havelock Bridge by December, facilitating easier tourist access.

The Chief Minister stressed the promotion of modern tourism modes, including seaplane services under the UDAN scheme and water aerodromes at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Kambham Cheruvu. Cruise tourism from Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam Port is also on the agenda.

Highlighting the role of the creative economy, he envisioned Amaravati evolving into a Creative City, fostering content creation and cultural industries. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly shown interest in investing in such projects.

Officials informed Naidu that the state recorded 309.2 million tourist visits last year, with a 21 per cent growth in the first nine months of the current year. Integrated tourism planning, especially around temple circuits, is expected to accelerate this momentum further.