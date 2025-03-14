AP Plans Major Medical Education Reforms: Minister Yadav

Kakinada:Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said reforms would be introduced to majorly change the medical education sector in Andhra Pradesh in the coming five years.

A medical college would be set up at Palakollu in the coming two years, the minister said while inaugurating a dialysis centre at the government hospital in Palakollu in West Godavari district on Friday. Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Nayudu was also present.

He said the state government was making efforts to provide better medical facilities to the poor and middle class people. Treatment units for cancer, kidney ailment, diabetes, hypertension etc had been launched in the Palakollu government hospital. “The dialysis centre would be functional round the clock. Necessary personnel and technicians are available to the patients.”

West Godavari collector Chadalavada Nagarani was also present.



The health minister said the supply of illicit liquor during the last five years of the YSRC government worsened the kidney ailment scenario in the state. The number of such patients rose majorly and many families have been destroyed by the cheap liquor menace, he said.



He said the state government was supplying emergency injections for heart attack victims free of cost through Primary Health Centres and other government hospitals. Some 2,200 lives have been saved through the injection so far.

Cancer screening tests have been done on 4.10 crore people in AP and the necessary medicines have been supplied to such patients, he said.



Yadav said a massive recruitment drive would be taken up for the health department also encompassing the medical education sector.



Water resources minister Rama Naidu said the government allocated `19,264 crore for providing quality treatment to patients in the state. “The government is taking steps to clear the



NTR Vydya Seva arrears. Previously, patients used to go to Tadepalligudem, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and other towns for treatment. Now, they need not go to such towns and cities, as the government hospital at Palakollu would provide all these facilities.”

AP Swachch Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram said the Universal Health Insurance Scheme would be introduced in AP soon to provide free treatment to the needy for upto `25 lakh in private corporate hospitals. “Crores of people are benefitting from the Ayushman Bharat card.”