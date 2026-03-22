AP Pharma Body Seeks Relaxation in ‘Loan Licence’ Norms

Kurnool: The AP Drugs and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has urged the state government to relax restrictions on loan licences for pharmaceutical manufacturers, highlighting challenges faced by the industry under the current policy.

In a representation submitted to the principal secretary (health), the association noted that while neighbouring states such as Telangana and Tamil Nadu allow loan licences for all eligible drug products, Andhra Pradesh has imposed limitations. At present, loan licence permission for products like soluble insulin is restricted to a single manufacturer, leading to operational constraints.

The association said such restrictions could result in supply disruptions and affect the availability of essential medicines. It also pointed out that AP-based manufacturers are at a disadvantage compared to those in other states, facing reduced business opportunities and higher operational costs. Further, the body expressed concern that delays in supply could ultimately impact consumers. It urged the government to amend G.O. Ms No. 412 issued in 2025 and extend loan licence permissions to all eligible manufacturers.