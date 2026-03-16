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AP PGECET Application Deadline Extended To March 20

Andhra Pradesh
16 March 2026 10:12 PM IST

Applicants will be allowed to correct errors in their forms on April 3.

AP PGECET Application Deadline Extended To March 20
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The entrance test is conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses across Andhra Pradesh. — Internet

Visakhapatnam: The deadline for submitting applications for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET)-2026 has been extended to March 20, the convener P. Mallikarjuna Rao announced on Monday. The entrance test is conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy courses across Andhra Pradesh. Prof. Rao said the deadline was extended following requests from students. Applications are being accepted online. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of ₹1,000 until March 23, ₹2,000 until March 26, ₹4,000 until March 28, and ₹10,000 until April 1. Applicants will be allowed to correct errors in their forms on April 3. Hall tickets will be available for download from April 15, while the examinations are scheduled to be held on April 28, 29 and 30.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
PGECET entrance test Applications 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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