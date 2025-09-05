AP People To Choose Design Of Amaravati Cable Bridge On Krishna River

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken significant steps for constructing an iconic cable-stayed bridge across the Krishna River to connect the Amaravati capital area with the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway.

Four distinctive designs, inspired by Kuchipudi dance and Amaravati’s cultural heritage, have been shortlisted. These designs have been put up on the website of AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), with a request to choose the design that they prefer for this landmark.

Authorities have blended Kuchipudi dance elements with modern technology to create designs that reflect local traditions and the spirit of Amaravati. Among the four designs shortlisted, three feature poses from Kuchipudi, the dance founded in AP by Siddhendra Yogi in the 17th Century. The fourth showcases the letter A, symbolising Amaravati’s global aspirations to lead.

To choose the design of their choice, people can log into the CRDA website, submit their name and phone number, select their preferred design and finalise their selection with a simple captcha. The website address is https://crda.ap.gov.in/ apcrdav2/userInterface/Bridge_ Poll.aspx

The span of the cable-stayed bridge is approximately 5 kilometres. It will link Rayapudi in Amaravati to Mulapadu in NTR district, directly linking it to the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway. The bridge is expected to not only ease the congestion at existing crossings, such as the Prakasam Barrage, but also boost connectivity and promote regional development.

Officials say the new bridge will be an enduring symbol of the state’s commitment to world-class urban planning. They have appealed to citizens to help shape the future of Andhra Pradesh by voting for their favourite bridge design, reflecting the government’s emphasis on transparency and public involvement in key infrastructure decisions.

Officials say the voting process is straightforward, requiring only a few steps.