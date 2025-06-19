AP: Pawan Kalyan Releases Progress Report on Good Governance

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Thursday released a Progress Report on the governance and development of the year.

Pawan thanked all those who supported the three-party alliance in the 2024 general elections a year ago and “freed the state from the shackles of slavery.”

The deputy CM said, “There should be transparency and accountability in politics and government. It is my moral responsibility to keep you all informed about the development and achievements made by the departments I handled in the past year. Today, on the completion of a year of this government, I am bringing a Progress Report before you.”

He said, “The people gave power to the alliance when development was stopped, law and order deteriorated, blue clouds loomed over the future of the youth, women lacked protection and the construction of the capital was halted.”

Pawan asked the people to carefully examine the comprehensive report of the development programmes undertaken by his departments of Panchayat Raj, rural development, rural water supply, environment, forest and science and technology.

He promised to double the development pace in the next four years and make the state an address for development.

Pawan Kalyan thanked the central government for providing full support for the development of the state. He congratulated the senior officials and employees “who are working hard to reach the people with every programme undertaken by the alliance government in the state.”