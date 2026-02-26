AP Pavilion at SATTE 2026 in Delhi Steals Show on Global Stage

Vijayawada: In a significant push to present tourism in AP to international audiences, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department opened its pavilion at SATTE (South Asia's Travel & Tourism Exchange) 2026 at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.

SATTE 2026, South Asia’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, will remain open till Friday, February 27.

A high-level team from Andhra Pradesh is present at the expo, engaging with national and international stakeholders to increase AP’s tourism footprint globally. The team includes AP Tourism’s deputy CEO Srinivas, chief marketing officer Padmarani and marketing manager Rafeeq Ahmed.

Leading travel and hospitality players from AP, including Pravasin, Trek Sum, Holiday World, and Radisson Blu Resort from Visakhapatnam, apart from Brindavan Holidays and Starlet Suites from Tirupati are showcasing their services at the AP pavilion.

The core objective of AP Tourism is to connect state-based tour operators with national and international travel agencies, thereby strengthening business networks and expanding market reach.

Officials are promoting Andhra Pradesh’s extensive coastline, the scenic Araku Valley, the majestic Gandikota, and spiritual destinations such as Tirupati, Vijayawada and Srisailam, positioning these locations as world-class attractions. Discussions will be organised on designing innovative, cost-effective tour packages to attract foreign tourists.

AP officials said participation in global platforms like SATTE will enhance brand AP internationally, leading to employment generation for local youth and strengthen the state’s economy. They said under the leadership of AP Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh and senior officials Ajay Jain and Amrapali Kata, Andhra Pradesh will continue to project the state at international forums to position the state as a leading tourism destination.

Tour operators registered on the APTA portal are having their stalls at the AP Pavilion. They are interacting directly with national and international agencies — a move expected to significantly expand their business prospects.

Authorities have asked more operators to register themselves on the APTA portal to leverage opportunities at the global events in future.