AP: Parvathipuram Manyam Collector Directs Proper Use of Panchayat Funds

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam District Collector A Shyam Prasad emphasized the importance of proper utilization of funds by Gram Panchayats during a video conference with district and mandal level officials held on Tuesday. The conference addressed multiple agenda items, including cyclone preparedness, PGRS, Water Users Association elections, and panchayat fund management.



He announced that panchayats would receive approximately Rs 500 crore in the coming days, stressing that these funds must be utilized systematically for public benefit. He highlighted ongoing development projects in the district, including 389 road works under NREGA costing Rs 55-60 crore, 19 Panchayat Raj works worth Rs 36 crore, and 110 spill-over works valued at Rs 79 crore.

With heavy rainfall forecast for October 24-25, the Collector issued strict instructions regarding cyclone preparedness. Officials were directed to monitor tanks and streams for potential breaches and ensure zero casualties to both humans and livestock. The special emphasis was placed on relocating high-risk pregnant women to hospitals and pregnancy hostels as a precautionary measure.

The Collector also addressed other developmental initiatives, including the 'Saksham Anganwadi Centres' program, which focuses on developing water harvesting structures and kitchen gardens. He mandated that Special Officers under the 'My School, My Pride' initiative must conduct bi-monthly visits on second and fourth Tuesdays.

Regarding the upcoming Water Users Association elections, he stressed the importance of conducting free and fair polls with active involvement of all concerned officials. He also directed officials to prevent any outbreak of diarrhoea or other health issues in the panchayats.