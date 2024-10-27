AP Partners with EESL to Provide Energy-Efficient Appliances to 1.5 Lakh Houses

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has partnered with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to equip 150,000 houses with energy-efficient appliances. EESL, a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has entered into a significant agreement with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) to enhance energy efficiency in the state. The agreement was signed in the presence of CM Naidu, who urged EESL and all state departments to promote energy efficiency measures in various segments.

CM Naidu reviewed ongoing projects in multiple departments, including Energy, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Housing, Municipal & Urban Development, and Women & Child Development. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, P. Narayana, Minister for Energy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Special Secretary (Energy), K. Vijayanand, and other officials were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister stated that this partnership aims to provide energy-saving benefits to 150,000 low-income houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by supplying high-efficiency appliances. He explained, "Each of the targeted PMAY homes will receive energy-efficient solutions, including four LED bulbs, two batten tube lights, and two 5-star BLDC fans, ensuring significant reductions in energy consumption for beneficiaries. EESL will handle procurement and distribution, in line with its mission to promote affordable, energy-efficient solutions across India."

Minister Ravi Kumar noted that in a state like AP, where heat prevails year-round, the energy-efficient fans will enhance cooling and lower indoor temperatures while also reducing energy consumption. He added that the LED bulbs and batten tube lights will provide bright, long-lasting illumination while consuming significantly less power than traditional lighting, thereby further reducing electricity bills. "Under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a leading state in energy efficiency," the minister stated.

CM Naidu has directed all departments to promote energy efficiency, emphasizing its impact on economic development and environmental protection.