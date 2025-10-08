AP: Panel Set Up to Resolve Uppada Fishermen’s Issues

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan has said the state government has constituted a special committee to resolve the long-pending issues of fishermen in the Uppada coastal region of Kakinada district.

The government took the initiative on the direction of Pawan Kalyan, who is keen on a positive response to the problems of fishermen.

According to the GO issued on Tuesday, the committee would include the commissioners of industries and fisheries, the member-secretary to the AP Pollution Control Board and the Kakinada collector.

In addition, members representing the fishermen’s community would be nominated to the panel by the collector.

The committee has been tasked with taking swift and practical measures to address the challenges faced by the fishermen of the Uppada coast. These include their livelihood concerns, coastal erosion and pollution-related issues affecting their fishing activities.

The Deputy CM thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and fisheries minister K. Atchannaidu for promptly responding to the fishermen’s concerns.

Pawan Kalyan said the coalition government is committed to ensuring sustainable development along the state’s coastal belt while safeguarding the interests of fishing communities.