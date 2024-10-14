AP on High Alert, Heavy Rains for Three Days

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday led to heavy rains in parts of Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Chittoor and Krishna districts.

The stage has been set for widespread rainfall over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema districts for the next three to four days, IMD, an Amaravati report said.

The low-pressure-area is likely to move west-north-westwards and become a well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-north-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent two days.

S Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD-Amaravati, said, “South coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions are bracing for another round of heavy rains. Residents should be prepared for continued disruptions as the wet spell persists.”

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Tirupati, Nellore and Prakasam districts and heavy rainfall in parts of Krishna, Bapatla, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Sri Sathya Sai districts on Tuesday.

IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Prakasam, Sri Sathya Sai districts and heavy rainfall is likely in a few areas of Anantapur districts the same day.

On Thursday, parts of Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts will experience heavy rainfall and parts of Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa districts will receive heavy rainfall.

At a tele-meet with district collectors on Monday, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu sounded a high alert. Naidu said 18 districts in the state have received more than normal rainfall, but cautioned the officials against any lethargy in the run-up to the rainfall.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha too held a review meeting with officials from Visakhapatnam.