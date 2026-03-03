AP: Officials Draw Action Plan on Sanitation After CM's Drubbing

Kakinada: The district administration has drawn up an action plan after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pulled up municipal affairs minister P Narayana and officials about the poor sanitation conditions from Samalkot to Kakinada.

When Naidu visited Samalkot and Kakinada to console the victims of the firecracker blasts, he expressed displeasure on the region’s sanitation issues.

He along with district incharge minister Narayana and officials reached Kakinada from Samalkot by road on Saturday night. Along the way, he observed the dumping of garbage beside the canals and the poor sanitation situation. He expressed his displeasure and asked Narayana what he was doing as the in-charge minister.

The minister swiftly convened a meeting with the district officials and the region’s municipal commissioners and reprimanded them. He asked them to act fast and set things right.

On Monday, district collector Shan Mohan convened a meeting with the municipal commissioners of Samalkot, Kakinada, Pithapuram, Peddapuram and Gollaprolu, as also with the public health and irrigation engineers. They were asked to take up a special drive to remove the garbage near the canals and city entrances.

He said the CM, during his visit, had ordered officials to improve the sanitation in the towns and their entrance roads. “We should undertake a special sanitation drive for internal sanitation and garbage removal programmes in the towns of Samalkot, Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Kakinada and Peddapuram,” he said.

The collector said that as part of this, the main routes entering Kakinada city from the four ports should be photographed with drone cameras. As to where and what works should be undertaken, officials must prepare estimates for the sanitation management. The required JCBs, tippers, sweeping machines etc should be arranged.

He said that local dumping yards should be set up to dispose of the removed garbage. The pre-operational and post-operational states should be photographed with drone cameras. Joint collector Apoorva Bharat and other officials were present.