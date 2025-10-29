AP Offers Financial Aid To Cyclone Affected People

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, grappling with the Month cyclonic storm’s impact, has initiated steps to provide financial assistance to those affected by the storm, rain and flooding.



The order was issued in the name of the governor by G. Sai Prasad, special chief secretary to disaster management. This was part of the government’s efforts to support cyclone victims as they begin their journey back to normalcy.

The order allows district collectors in cyclone-affected districts to disburse a payment of Rs 1,000 per person, with a maximum cap of `3,000 for each family that took shelter in relief camps. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu issued orders on Wednesday to provide Rs 1,000 each to those who taking shelter at the relief camps. If a family has more than three members, however, a maximum of Rs 3,000 could be sanctioned to it.

This would help the families meet their immediate needs upon returning home. District collectors would disburse these funds from allocations already permitted under prior GOs. The present order covers all major coastal and interior districts impacted by the Montha cyclone, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, ASR, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor.

District treasury officers, the accountant general and related government officials have been notified to facilitate prompt release and distribution of the special assistance.