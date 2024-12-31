AP Leads with 64 Lakh Pension Beneficiaries: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh that gives social security pensions to 64 lakh persons at the rate of Rs 4,000 per head per month surpassed all other states in this respect.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting got up to mark the distribution of pensions at Yellamanda village of Narasaraopet mandal in Palnadu district on Tuesday.

Naidu claimed that the TD-led alliance government was fulfilling its poll promise to give pensions with retrospective effect from April last if elected to power. “We are even distributing the pensions to the beneficiaries a day in advance – the last day of the month, instead of the old practice giving the pensions on the first day of the next month.

He said, “If there is good leadership, good things would happen in the state. My aim is to ensure every eligible beneficiary gets the social security pension as a right. We are also keen that this must be delivered at the beneficiary's home. We will serve charge memo officers who fail to do this. We get such information on our phones through GPS immediately.”

He again lambasted the previoius YSRC rule, saying that he had never seen such destruction in the state in his life. “All systems were looted and destroyed,” he alleged, and deplored the way the central funds were diverted for different purposes. Industrialists turned away from AP fearing trouble in the last five years. “My government is in the process of bringing the derailed governance back on track. AS part of this, we restored the 198 Anna Canteens to feed the poor and we would set up a few more canteens if needed.”

The Chief Minister listed out the initiatives of the TD-led government including lifting of the garbage tax, waiving of GST on handloom works, abolition of GO 217, setting up of a corporation for goldsmiths and allotment of 10% liquor shops to the toddy tappers.

Naidu said road repair works were going on in the state at a brisk pace while technology was being added to the farming in the form of drones. “We are remitting the paddy procurement amount to the farmers in 48 hours and initiating stern measures to control ganja and drugs.”

The Chief Minister asserted that he has taken the responsibility to develop the state in all sectors.

He reiterated his commitment to make AP free from drought and water shortage by taking up the interlinking of rivers. AS 3,000 tmc-ft of Godavari water was getting drained into the sea every year. Additionally, with floods in Krishna river recently, 800 tmc-ft of water was released into the sea. “We must secure 300 tmc-ft of Godavari water and divert it to Banakacherla to serve as a game changer for development of AP,” he said.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Kodanda Ramalayam and offered special prayers in the village.