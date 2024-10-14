AP Offering Better Incentives for Industries: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday stressed the state's commitment to fostering a “business-friendly environment.” AP is aspiring to join the top three states in achieving a trillion-dollar Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), he said.

The minister who handles IT and electronics said the government has identified ten key sectors for growth, including IT, food processing and renewable energy. "It is committed to decentralized development along the state's extensive coastline," he said.

Lokesh was addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Monday. He said Andhra Pradesh has the most favourable atmosphere and provides much better incentives for setting up industries.

Lokesh said, “Start-up is not only the slogan of Andhra Pradesh but also a weapon that can totally transform the system of governance.” Appreciating the assistance extended by the start-ups during the recent cyclonic storm, he said the state’s target of providing 20 lakh jobs to youth will be achieved with the active cooperation of the private sector.

The summit was chaired by the Forum chairman and founder of the JC-2 Ventures, John Chambers.

Lokesh said the Economic Development Board has been revived for speedy release of permissions to industries and an advisory council has been set up with experts in the private sector.

"We are now implementing a Single Point of Contract system for granting permissions to the industries. Information on permissions and new projects is being regularly updated through a website," he said.

Observing that the state has taken up a skill census, Lokesh said household data and education data are being gathered at micro-level initially.

“The skill census will help achieve the goal of providing 20 lakh jobs to youth in the coming five years. Also, taking Prime Minister Modi's Vikasitha Bharat, we are setting a goal of Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh by 2047," he said.

Citing the point that Andhra Pradesh has the longest coastline, Lokesh said the state is moving very fast to achieve the goal of industrial development.

He said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had encouraged establishing a lot of engineering colleges. “Hyderabad city is marching fast in IT due to his efforts, particularly during the Y2K boom. We have good manpower. The port city of Visakhapatnam will be developed as an IT, chemical, pharma and medical device hub," he said.

Stating that a decision has been taken to develop Amaravathi as the Green Field capital, he said plans are also afoot to develop the capital as a world-class city. World-class institutes like SRM and VIT had started their operations in Amaravati, he said.