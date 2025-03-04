AP observes Linemen Diwas today

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh K. Vijayanand highlighted the vital role of linemen in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to homes, agriculture, industries and communities. Addressing the AP power utilities ahead of Linemen Diwas, he urged all power utilities to observe the occasion in a big way.

The AP government is observing Linemen Diwas today (on March 4) to recognise and honour the tireless efforts of linemen, who serve as the backbone of the power sector. "Linemen are the unsung heroes of our power sector, working behind the scenes in challenging conditions to keep our electricity network running smoothly. Their dedication, commitment and bravery deserve our highest recognition and appreciation," Vijayanand said.

He noted that Linemen Diwas, an initiative of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power, is observed across the country to honour frontline workers and promote safety measures within the industry. "This day serves as a reminder of the immense contributions made by linemen, who risk their lives daily to maintain and repair power infrastructure, often in adverse weather conditions and hazardous environments," he said.

Citing instances of their dedication, Vijayanand recalled that during heavy rains in July 2024, linemen in Sunnampadu and Devarapalli villages of Visakhapatnam district displayed extraordinary bravery by walking on electric wires to restore power. He also highlighted their crucial role in power restoration efforts during the September 2024 floods in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, CRDA and Ongole circles, as well as during Cyclones Hudhud and Titli, when they worked tirelessly to repair damaged infrastructure and restore electricity to affected communities.