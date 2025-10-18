AP Objects To Telangana’s Attempt To Halt DPR For Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has opposed a move by the Telangana government to halt the preparation of a Detailed Project Report for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project.

Telangana plans to approach the central government and the Krishna river management board to stop AP in its tracks.The project proposed by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu aimed to tap 200tmc-ft of flood water from River Godavari for supply to water-starved Rayalaseema region. The water could be used for both irrigation and drinking water needs.Water resources authorities here maintain that AP has every right to prepare a DPR for the project. In case of any objections, the Telangana government can raise its concerns with the central water commission, KRMB etc. How can Telangana state interfere in AP’s matters at a very preliminary stage, they asked.An AP water resources official said, “We have submitted a pre-feasibility report to the Centre. We are getting set for preparation of the DPR. There is no point in raising an objection at this stage. Obviously, the Telangana government is making it a political issue and claims that they want to protect the interests of its people. This might be a tactic to divert the people’s attention from other issues there. We will go ahead with DPR preparation. No one can stop AP from utilizing its surplus water, we being a lower riparian state.”Officials note that a DPR is required to seek central assistance for execution of the project. Had it been a case wherein AP could mobilize the funds on its own, it need not seek anyone’s permission for a project execution, they reasoned.Also, there is a long pending proposal for intra-linking of six major rivers including the Ganga, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Penna and Cauvery for a fair distribution of a national resource. This, officials said, would ensure availability of water for drinking, cultivation of crops etc, and transfer of surplus water to areas where water is scarce.“AP is also planning to facilitate this, especially for Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery and Penna. The proposed Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project will become a part of this national endeavour and water can be shared by the six states based on need,” officials noted.The authorities said they would submit the DPR mainly to the Centre, CWC and other agencies. “If any valid objections are raised, we would clarify them and maintain that a lower riparian state has every right to use 200tmc-ft of floodwater going to sea as waste, per annum. This would in no way affect any upper riparian state.”Nearly 2,000 to 3,000tmc-ft of floodwater goes waste into the sea every year. AP’s move to use just 200tmc-ft can never be disputed, they observed.