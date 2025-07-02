AP Notifies Rules For New Land Pooling For Capital Amaravati

Vijayawada:In a major policy move aimed at further developing the Amaravati capital region, the Andhra Pradesh government issued GO 118 on Tuesday.

The government order, titled Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2025, has been issued by principal secretary S. Suresh Kumar.



The GO mentions that the new rules are a significant step towards building a "People’s Capital" through procurement of land on a voluntary basis. The new guidelines aim to balance development needs with landowners’ interests.



The order states that under the scheme, participating landowners will surrender their land titles in exchange for reconstituted residential and commercial plots. Additionally, they will receive annuity payments, benefits such as free education, medical care, and housing support. Families that depended on the land will receive pensions.



Farmers will be eligible for a one-time agricultural loan waiver of up to ₹1.5 lakh.



The rules ensure transparency with Aadhaar-based consent, detailed verification of ownership, and a mandatory Land Pooling Ownership Certificate (LPOC) that confirms the landholder’s rights.

As per the order, state government is committed to completing infrastructure development within three years of issuing the LPOC.

Notably, religious institutions, weaker section colonies, village habitation areas and structures in extended habitations are excluded from land pooling.



The scheme has special provisions for assigned, endowments and government or forest lands.



The scheme applies to the entire Capital Region, excluding the Capital City Area governed by the earlier 2015 rules.



It provides a structured mechanism for landowners to voluntarily pool their lands. In return, they will get reconstituted developed plots and various financial incentives.