AP NGO Association Pledges Strong Support to Women Employees

Vijayawada:The AP NGO Association has assured women employees of steadfast support and promised to prioritise the resolution of their issues.

Releasing a pamphlet on Wednesday at the NGO Home here ahead of International Women’s Day celebrations, the association’s state president A Vidyasagar said, “We remain committed to safeguarding the interests of women employees across departments. Society cannot exist without women. Their dedication, leadership and talent are playing a decisive role in the development of the state.”



Vidyasagar emphasized that ensuring equal opportunities, promoting women’s empowerment and creating a safe working environment were among the association’s core objectives. He reiterated that addressing the grievances of women employees would remain its foremost duty.



Highlighting recent initiatives, he noted that the age restriction linked to child care leave for women employees has been removed, enabling eligible staff to avail the benefit without constraints. Efforts were made to extend five days of casual leave to women employees working in the medical and health department.



Marking International Women’s Day on March 8, the association’s women’s wing would organise events aimed at encouraging and empowering women employees. State women’s wing chairperson. Nirmala Kumari said the celebrations would be conducted in all districts.



As part of the programme, sports competitions for women employees would be held on March 4 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium. On March 5, sports and cultural events would take place at the Dandamudi Rajagopal Indoor Stadium. Singing and dance competitions would be organised on March 6 at the NGO Home in Gandhi Nagar to select winners.



A state-level women’s day celebration is scheduled for March 9, during which women employees would be felicitated and prizes and commendation certificates distributed.

AP NGO general secretary D.V. Ramana and members of the state women’s wing executive committee were present.