AP NGGO Association Pledges Strong Fight for Employee Rights

Vijyawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Government Officers (NGGO) Association held an oath-taking ceremony for its newly elected executive committee on Sunday, with State president Alaparthi Vidyasagar and general secretary D.V. Ramana reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding employee rights and welfare.

Addressing government employees from all 27 districts, Vidyasagar said the association’s 75-year legacy of securing legal and service-related rights for employees would continue to guide its actions.

He highlighted recent achievements, including the release of Rs.1,300 crore in pending dues following direct discussions with the Chief Minister, even as total arrears had mounted to nearly Rs.32,000 crore over the past six years.

“We took employees’ issues directly to the Chief Minister and ensured that funds were credited into their accounts,” Vidyasagar said. He added that the association had also played a key role in resolving long-pending medical and health service-related issues affecting nearly 24 lakh employees and their family members.

The NGGO president listed unresolved concerns relating to contract employees, village and ward secretariat staff, and CPS employees, and announced that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) would be formed on February 10 to pursue these issues collectively.

Referring to the upcoming 12th Pay Revision Commission, Vidyasagar said the association would not compromise on the appointment of the commission chairman. He also stressed the need to promote young leadership within the organisation while adopting a balanced and strategic approach to agitations.

“We must remove the mountain of arrears one stone at a time,” he said, outlining the association’s phased strategy to resolve pending issues.