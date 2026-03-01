AP Nets ₹849 Crore From 26,232 Building Approvals Across State

KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a robust surge in regulatory activity, generating ₹849.23 crore in revenue from 26,232 building approvals issued across districts, according to official data released recently.

The approvals span construction, industrial, commercial and other regulatory clearances, signalling rising economic and infrastructure activity across the State. Urban and fast-growing districts accounted for a substantial share of both approvals and fee collections.

Visakhapatnam district topped the chart, registering the highest number of approvals as well as the largest revenue inflow. Guntur and NTR districts followed, reflecting sustained investment momentum and development activity.

Officials said the rise in approvals was driven by streamlined digital processes, faster clearance mechanisms and improved compliance, resulting in higher efficiency across departments.

Visakhapatnam led the State with 4,352 approvals and revenue collections of ₹194.82 crore, followed by Guntur district, which recorded the second-highest collection at ₹188.04 crore. Tirupati generated comparatively high revenue despite issuing fewer approvals, indicating a larger share of high-value clearances. Newly formed and rural districts, meanwhile, reported lower volumes of approvals and fee collections.

The data points to accelerating economic and infrastructure growth in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in urban centres and emerging industrial corridors. Officials attributed the upward trend to digitisation of services, transparent procedures and ease-of-doing-business initiatives.

The government expects approval volumes and revenue collections to rise further in the coming months as investment proposals and construction activity gain momentum.

Top 10 districts – approvals & fee collection

Rank District Approvals issued Fee collected (₹ crore)

1 Visakhapatnam 4,352 194.82

2 Guntur 2,991 188.04

3 NTR 2,205 65.61

4 Nellore 1,598 35.65

5 Kurnool 1,565 29.78

6 YSR Kadapa 1,550 24.93

7 Krishna 1,192 29.64

8 Tirupati 979 47.72

9 Kakinada 925 18.46

10 Anantapur 849 18.48