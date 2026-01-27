AP: Narayana Helps in Repatriation of Migrant’s Body from Kuwait

Nellore: Minister P. Narayana on Monday facilitated the repatriation of the mortal remains of Shaikh Shahnaz, a resident of Janardhan Reddy Colony in Nellore, who died of a heart attack while working in Kuwait last Wednesday night.

Shahnaz had gone to Kuwait for employment to support her three daughters. Her sudden death left the family devastated and facing severe financial and logistical difficulties, as they had no relatives or contacts in Kuwait to assist with the repatriation process.

Seeking help, one of her daughters, Rizwana, approached the Minister, who intervened immediately. He personally coordinated with officials of the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to expedite the necessary diplomatic and procedural formalities.

Going a step further, the Minister arranged, at his own expense, for the body to be transported to Chennai Airport and then shifted by ambulance to Nellore. The mortal remains reached the family residence on Monday, enabling the daughters to perform the final rites.

The bereaved family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Minister for his timely support and compassionate intervention. Local residents and relatives also appreciated his swift action in ensuring the dignified return of the deceased.