AP modifies SIT to inquire into illegal export of PDS rice

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order modifying the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into a multidisciplinary team to probe the illegal export of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice in the state. The team now includes officers from various departments, replacing the earlier DSP-level personnel.



The revamped SIT will continue to be led by IG, CID Vineet Brij Lal. Its members include:

B. Uma Maheswar, SP, CID;

A. Srinivasa Rao, deputy collector and executive director of backward classes welfare, Kakinada;

P. Rohini, regional joint director, women and child welfare, Kurnool;

K. Madhusudhana Rao, district supply officer, Vizianagaram; and

M. Bala Saraswathi, district manager, civil supplies, Konaseema district.

The SIT’s primary focus will be on cases registered in Kakinada district and other related offences.

chief secretary Neelabh Kumar Prasad issued the order modifying the SIT on Tuesday.