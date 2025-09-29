AP Ministers Study South Korea Models For River And Canal Rejuvenation

Vijayawada:Andhra Pradesh ministers P. Narayana and B.C. Janardhan Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, are on a three-day study tour of South Korea under the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). The delegation is examining sustainable urban development models for potential application in Amaravati and other cities in the state.

The team arrived in Seoul on Sunday morning and began with an interaction at Nami Island, a globally renowned cultural and natural tourist attraction. Minister Narayana, along with CRDA commissioner K. Kanna Babu, met Nami Island CEO Min Kyong Woo and discussed development practices adopted to enhance tourism. Spread across 460,000 sq. metres, the island hosts year-round cultural events, gardens, and green infrastructure. Narayana noted that such measures could help shape Amaravati as a “blue-green city.”



Later, the delegation toured the Cheonggyecheon stream restoration project in Seoul, once heavily polluted, now a model of urban ecological revival with clean waters, improved air quality, and enhanced biodiversity. Ministers and officials, including special chief secretary M.T. Krishna Babu, studied the project to explore rejuvenating polluted rivers and canals in Andhra Pradesh.



In the evening, the team inspected the Han River, noting riverfront parks, bridges, cycle tracks, and green zones. Discussions with local planners focused on adopting similar designs along the Krishna River as part of Amaravati’s development.