AP Ministers Review Situation In Rain-Hit Districts

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy to ‘veryheavy’ rains lashing Andhra Pradesh under the impact of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, the state government has put its administrative machinery on high alert.

Ministers and collectors of rain-affected districts are taking precautionary measures to ensure there is no loss of life or property and shifting people from low-lying areas to safer locations.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said in Vijayawada that thunderstorms and heavy rains were likely to continue across the state for a few more days. Officials must ensure clearance of urban drainage channels to avoid water-logging and keep sandbags ready along irrigation bunds, she said.

Anitha warned farmers and the public to remain vigilant and avoid open fields during lightning spells. She noted that another weather system was likely to develop next week.

Social welfare minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy held a video conference with special officers from Prakasam district, emphasizing strict adherence to safety protocols. He urged fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Prakasam collector Raja Babu said schools in badly-hit mandals were closed, while police and revenue teams would be monitoring the situation round-the-clock in flood-prone areas.

Nellore collector Himanshu Shukla cautioned the people that heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning were likely in the district till October 25. Fishermen were asked to return to shore immediately. Residents in coastal and low-lying areas were being moved to relief centres.

In Bapatla, collector Vinod Kumar directed officials to strengthen tank bunds, shift vulnerable populations and ensure fishermen’s safety. He ordered closure of schools and anganwadi centres and asked all departments to update crop and fertilizer data online.

In Kurnool, collector Siri reviewed rain preparedness, directing coordination among revenue, irrigation and police departments and setting up 24/7 control rooms. Chittoor collector Sumit Kumar asked families to keep children away from overflowing streams.

In Kakinada, collector Shan Mohan Sagili alerted field staff to provide timely assistance and avoid risks near weak structures.

YSR Kadapa in-charge collector Aditi Singh ordered closure of all schools.