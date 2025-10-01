AP Ministers Invite Korean Companies To Invest In State

Vijayawada:Ministers P Narayana and BC Janardhan Reddy, on a tour of Seoul, capital of South Korea, have invited Korean companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh.

Narayana and Reddy projected AP as a “top destination” thanks to the leadership of visionary chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. They noted that in the past 15 months, the state attracted investments worth over `10 lakh crore because of the efficiency of the system and an enabling business environment here.



The ministers urged South Korean investors to attend the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam in November and assured them of rapid clearances and strong governmental support for new ventures.



On Tuesday morning, the delegation visited the headquarters of Kia Motors in Seoul. They interacted with top executives, including the senior vice-president for strategic business planning and global operations. Discussions centred on Kia’s Anantapur unit, its expansion plans, and AP’s proactive industrial policies.

The ministers promised continued governmental support to Kia and extended an invitation to the company for its participation in the Visakhapatnam summit.

The ministers later in the day met representatives of the Lotte Group, a conglomerate known for their global investments in the food, chemicals and pharma sectors. The ministers explained to the Lottee executives AP’s single-window clearance system, backed by a dedicated committee to roll out projects within 100 days.

The visit was also marked by the participation of senior embassy officials and AP government functionaries, including special chief secretary Krishna Babu.