AP Ministers, Collectors Review Rain Situation

Ongole/Nellore: Heavy rains and overflowing streams claimed one life in Kavali division in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday.

Dampoori Mallikarjuna, 45, of Chamdala village in Jaladanki mandal was washed away in Nerella stream while attempting to cross the flooded stream on his motorcycle while on his way to Kavali. The strong current carried away both the rider and his bike.

Upon learning of the accident, Jaladanki tahsildar Prameela and sub-inspector Latifunissa rushed to the scene and began inspection. Latifunissa coordinated with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and recovered the body after an extensive search.

Meanwhile, amid continuous rains across SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts, officials have been placed on high alert to prevent loss of life and property.

In Prakasam district, collector P. Rajababu and joint-collector R. Gopal Krishna inspected the damaged Chadalawada Ramanna Cheruvu bund in Naguluppalapadu mandal.

The collector instructed national highways and irrigation officials to divert excess water through side canals to prevent flooding on the Ongole–Chirala highway and ensure proper drainage toward the Gundlakamma stream. Repair works began immediately using JCBs.

Minister of social welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy held a review at the Ongole collectorate, directing officials to stay vigilant, maintain sanitation and prevent people from entering overflowing streams. He ordered clean drinking water checks, drainage of stagnant rainwater and preparedness at rehabilitation centres.

Urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana, in a teleconference from Nellore, instructed municipal commissioners to stay available 24/7, prevent waterlogging and ensure sanitation and drinking water safety. He ordered active helplines and coordination with police and health departments.

Officials confirmed that district administrations are fully prepared, with control rooms and emergency teams working round the clock.