AP Minister Wants Centre To Declare Tirupati, Vizag As World-Class Tourism Hubs

VIJAYAWADA: AP Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has requested Union Tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to designate Tirupati and Visakhapatnam as world-class tourist destinations under the National Tourism Mission. Making the appeal at a meeting of tourism ministers from all states and union territories under the leadership of Shekhawat in Udaipur on Tuesday, Durgesh, accompanied by AP Tourism managing director Amrapali Kata, pointed out that AP is poised to become one of India’s leading tourism states with its diverse natural, spiritual, and cultural destinations. The AP minister sought greater central assistance to accelerate infrastructure and investment projects across the state’s key destinations. “We propose to develop Visakhapatnam as a coastal and marine destination and Tirupati as a spiritual and cultural hub,” he underlined, underlining that both cities reflect Andhra Pradesh’s diversity and readiness for international-standard tourism facilities. Durgesh outlined the state’s own comprehensive tourism development plan, highlighting upcoming projects in Visakhapatnam, including the Bhogapuram International Airport, sea cruise terminal and Bheemili-Rushikonda tourism corridor. “We envision Visakhapatnam as a vibrant coastal hub offering oceanarium and marine experiences,” he explained. With regard to Tirupati, the minister said Tirupati is one of India’s most visited pilgrimage centres, would be further developed as a global spiritual and cultural destination. “The proposed Spiritual Civilization Museum and Mythological Experience Park would showcase the country’s heritage while boosting employment and economic growth,” he maintained. Durgesh disclosed that AP’s new Tourism Policy 2024-29 has already attracted ₹12,000 crore investments across 21 hotel and resort projects from top brands, such as Taj, ITC, Oberoi, Hilton, and Lemon Tree, creating over 18,000 jobs. He said at the same time, the state is also developing 10,000 rural and tribal homestays. The minister underlined, “Under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, Andhra Pradesh is adopting a P4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) model to integrate destination development with community participation and private investment. The government aims to raise the tourism sector’s share in the state’s GVA from 4.6 per cent to 8 per cent, while creating five lakh new jobs by 2029.” The AP Tourism MD disclosed that Andhra Pradesh is ready with land parcels, investment proposals, trained manpower, and a robust governance framework to support the National Tourism Mission