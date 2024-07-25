AP Minister vows to revive Dalit welfare schemes soon

Vijayawada: Minister for Social Welfare Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy promised he would revive Dalit welfare schemes discontinued by the YSR Congress government. In reply to a query raised by MLA Giddi Satyanarayana in the Legislative Assembly here on Thursday, the minister expressed anguish over the way how several welfare schemes meant for Dalits were withdrawn by the YSR Congress regime subjecting the Dalits to a great injustice. He said SC and ST backlog posts were not filled up, no new industrial policy was taken up for these communities, no rule of reservation followed while filling up medical seats in B and C categories, ban on transfer of assigned lands was not implemented while station bail was granted to the accused in SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The minister said the YSR Congress government stopped extending additional financial support of Rs50,000 to SCs for construction of houses and no rule of reservation was followed in providing promotion besides, no priority was given to SCs in implementation of welfare schemes.



