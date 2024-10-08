AP Minister: State will give priority to sports

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh emphasised the state government's commitment to promoting sports and discovering talent from rural areas. Speaking at the inauguration of a handball tournament in Diwancheruvu on Monday, Durgesh highlighted the untapped potential of local athletes, stating that the lack of support from previous administrations had hindered their progress.

The minister pointed out that handball is one of the Olympic sports, and the state government is planning to organise state, national, and international tournaments to offer athletes a platform to showcase their skills. He encouraged local sportsmen to prepare for upcoming competitions with the goal of securing medals, adding that the government would extend full support to those aiming to compete at national and international levels.



Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary also addressed the gathering, urging athletes to make their mark and bring recognition to their respective sports. He noted that despite India's large population, the country has lagged behind in the global sports arena. Chowdary called on the athletes to strive for excellence and help put the state on the map in the sports world. He further revealed that the government is planning to establish more sports stadiums across the state to support the development of athletes.



Presiding over the event, Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Bala Ramakrishna welcomed the participants and expressed his support for the tournament and the athletes involved.



