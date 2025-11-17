AP Minister Orders Pulp Units Pay Farmers ₹8 Per Kg

TIRUPATI: Transport minister M. Ram Prasad Reddy, who is in-charge of Chittoor district, organised a meeting with representatives of pulp industries in the district on Monday.

He directed the industries to immediately make payments for mangoes procured from the farmers. “Do not push growers into distress after they have already faced a difficult season,” the minister told the industry representatives, informing the latter about Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asking the Chittoor district administration to protect farmers from price fluctuations.

Ram Prasad Reddy recalled that the government has already deposited a subsidy of ₹24 per kg into the bank accounts of mango farmers amounting to ₹183 crore in Chittoor and Tirupati districts. He said the government now expects the pulp industries to act responsibly by paying the notified rate of ₹8 per kg.

The minister underlined that the government is ready to extend incentives and infrastructure support to strengthen the fruit processing sector. In this regard, he asked industries to keep farmers’ welfare in mind while finalising their rates.

Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao pointed out that the pulp industry and mango farmers are interdependent and need to work together. He asked industry representatives to submit full details of the prices they plan to pay and the timelines for clearing the dues. Delays, the MP said, are causing unnecessary hardships to growers who had already suffered due to market fluctuations.

Collector D. Sumit Kumar said 2.40 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes had been procured for pulp industries in June and July. This led to market prices improving during mid-July. He observed that some pulp units in Chittoor are paying lower rates than those in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. As such, the collector stressed the need for coordination between farmers and industries to ensure stability.

Representatives of pulp industries informed those at the meeting they are facing difficulties due to steep import duties in European markets. In this regard, they sought a reduction in GST on mango pulp. They appealed for creation of a Mango Board to help address industry-wide challenges.

Officials of the Horticulture department and representatives of several pulp companies attended the meeting.