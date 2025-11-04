AP Minister Kondapalli Srinivas Wants a Global NRI Network to Boost Investments

Vijayawada: Emphasising the need to attract more overseas investments, MSME and NRI Empowerment minister Kondapalli Srinivas directed officials to strengthen collaboration with non-resident Indians (NRIs) holding key positions across various countries.

Reviewing details of the proposed APNRT Iconic Tower in Amaravati on Tuesday, the minister said a global NRI Club should be formed to connect leading expatriate professionals and entrepreneurs and inform them about the investment opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh.

Kondapalli Srinivas instructed officials to explain the state’s industrial policies and government programmes clearly to NRIs, so that they come up with projects in AP.

He suggested that chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and chief technical officers of foreign firms be made partners in this initiative. He asked APNRT president Vemuri Ravi Kumar and CEO Krishna Mohan to make concerted efforts to attract investments.

Further, the minister proposed formation of exporters’ and importers’ clubs to enhance awareness about trade practices. Strengthening understanding of exports and imports among Telugu NRIs spread over 135 countries will help boost demand for products made in Andhra Pradesh, he added.