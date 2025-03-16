AP Minister Janardhan Inaugurates Revamped NTR Sujala Sravanthi Plant

Kurnool: Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy inaugurated the NTR Sujala Sravanthi Mother Plant near Kasturba School in Kolimigundla of Banaganapalle constituency in Nandyal district on Sunday.

The plant’s motors had been non-functional for the past three years. The minister allocated Rs 4 lakh for repair of the motors at the mother plant. To mark the occasion, he personally drove a tractor carrying water from the plant in a tanker.

Janardhan Reddy pointed out that as an MLA in 2018, he initiated the Rs 3.79 crore project to provide mineral water to Kolimigundla and surrounding areas. However, despite its completion in 2019, the scheme could not be launched because of the assembly elections.

The minister accused the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the Rs 4 crore water plant for five years. However, with the NDA coalition government coming back to power, drinking water is now being supplied to 26 villages of the Kolimigundla mandal using six tankers.

Janardhan Reddy assured that efforts are underway to supply drinking water to all villages in Kolimigundla mandal. He highlighted that lengthy CC roads are now being constructed in every village at costs ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. He reaffirmed that all essential infrastructure facilities will be provided in and around Kolimigundla in the Nandyal district.