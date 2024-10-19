AP Minister, Collector Address Gurla Diarrhoea Outbreak

Visakhapatnam: MSME, SERP and NRI affairs minister Kondapalli Srinivas addressed recent concerns regarding diarrhoea outbreaks in Gurla village during a press meet held on Saturday, stating that misinformation was being spread about the causes of cattle deaths by linking them to the illness.

The minister emphasised that the previous government had weakened rural infrastructure, especially drinking water and sanitation services. He said the outbreak was first detected on October 14, prompting immediate government action. A medical camp was established and the district panchayat officer and district health officer were dispatched to the village to investigate the outbreak.

The minister said that approximately 201 people exhibited symptoms of diarrhea and they were provided with immediate treatment. Currently, only 40 people are under care with minor symptoms and are expected to be discharged soon. He further clarified that while eight deaths were reported in Gurla village, only one was directly related to diarrhoea and the other deaths were attributed to various pre-existing ailments.

“Contamination of underground water was primarily responsible for the outbreak. In response, the government has halted the use of 277 borewells found to be contaminated and has implemented super chlorination measures. Drinking water is now being supplied from Chipurupalli through tankers after rigorous testing,” explained the minister.

The minister pointed out that under the Jaljeevan Mission scheme, a substantial sum of `14,000 crore was allocated for improving rural water supply, however, only `3,000 crore had been utilized during the previous administration. He noted that approximately 80,000 tons of garbage had accumulated in villages due to negligence over the past five years, contributing to sanitation issues and various diseases.

BR Ambedkar district collector Himanshu Shukla reiterated that prompt action taken by local authorities had effectively controlled the diarrhoea outbreak within days. He explained the ongoing efforts to monitor health conditions in Gurla and surrounding areas through medical camps and sanitation initiatives. As a precautionary measure, medical camps were established in 15 neighboring villages.