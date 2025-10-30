AP Minister Assures Farmers Of Compensation For Cyclone Crop Loss

Kurnool: Minister for roads and buildings B.C. Janardhan Reddy on Thursday toured areas affected by Cyclone Montha in Nandyal district and assured farmers that the state government would extend all possible support.

He extensively visited several cyclone-hit villages in Banaganapalle constituency and inspected damage to crops and infrastructure. The minister visited Swami Nagar and Bijinavemula villages in Kovelakuntla mandal, where he inspected collapsed mud houses and flood-affected areas. He interacted with locals to understand their problems and reviewed facilities at a nearby water plant.

Later, he inspected damaged crop fields in Bijinavemula and assured farmers that the government would provide all necessary support and compensation.

Janardhan Reddy also visited the veterinary hospital at Kovelakuntla and enquired about medical services for livestock and the availability of essential infrastructure. He toured Chinna Kopperla, Pedda Kopperla, Vallampadu, and Lingala villages, where overflowing streams disrupted transport and caused crop losses.

At Gulladurthi, the minister observed that R&B roads were submerged and instructed officials to clear floodwater and arrange alternate routes immediately. He directed that road restoration works be prioritised to ensure uninterrupted public transport and reaffirmed that every farmer who suffered losses due to the cyclone would receive compensation.