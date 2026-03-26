AP Migrant Labourers Among Victims in Markapur Bus Tragedy

In the today's private travels bus fire accident in Markapur, the vehicle had reportedly departed from Jagtial with passengers on board. Travel operators stated that individuals identified as Manohar and Prabhavati, natives of Andhra Pradesh, had boarded the bus from Jagitial.

The bus service, operated by a private travels company run by a person named Harikrishna from Nellore, runs daily trips carrying passengers between the two states.

According to local travel operators, two passengers from Korutla and two from Jagitial had boarded the bus before it left for Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are continuing to gather details about the passengers and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.