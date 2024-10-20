AP: Mega job mela in Parvathipuram

Visakhaptnam: Parvathipuram District Collector A. Shyam Prasad has announced that a Mega Job Mela will take place on Monday at Venkateswara Government Degree College in Parvathipuram. This initiative aims to boost job creation under the auspices of the State Skill Development Corporation.



The job fair is open to unemployed youths aged between 18 and 30 who have completed their 10th class, Intermediate, ITI, Degree, or MBA. A total of 18 different companies will be present to select eligible candidates for various positions.



The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM. Interested participants are required to register their details on the official website: (https://skilluniverse.apssdc. in ). Attendees must bring their reference number along with essential documents, including Candidate biodata, Aadhaar card, Original and photocopies of educational qualification certificates and one passport-sized photograph

For further inquiries, individuals can contact the following phone numbers, 63051 10947 and 89788 78557.

In his announcement, Collector A. Shyam Prasad encouraged the unemployed youth of the district to seize this opportunity to enhance their career prospects.