AP Mega DSC Letters to Be Handed Over to Teachers Today

Vijayawada: Appointment letters would be handed over on Thursday to those selected for jobs under the Mega DSC 2025.

The letters would be distributed personally by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Education Minister Nara Lokesh to a select few. The event is organised by the education department near the secretariat in Amaravati.

In all, 15,941 candidates out of 16,347 notified posts have been selected this year. The mega DSC notification was issued on April 20, 2025, and the entire recruitment process was completed in a record 150 days. Despite facing 106 legal challenges, the process was steered forward by Minister Lokesh, who said transparency was ensured at every stage.

As high as 5.3 lakh applicants appeared for the written test. The government published answer keys and merit lists online. Alongside SC categorisation, a 3 per cent reservation in teacher recruitment was extended to sportspersons, benefiting 372 candidates.

Reservations for women, the differently-abled, ex-servicemen, and other categories were applied across vertical and horizontal quotas.

Among the selected candidates, women numbered 7,955 (49.9%) while men numbered 7,986 (50.1%), marking near-gender parity in recruitment. District-wise, Kurnool topped with 2,590 appointments.

The education minister has announced that DSC would be held every year to fill vacant teaching posts. The leftover 406 posts from this drive, along with fresh vacancies, would be covered in the next DSC notification in 2026.

Thursday’s ceremony has been designed on festive lines. Sixteen state-level toppers across subjects and six INSPIRE award winners—22 in all—would receive letters directly from the CM, deputy CM and education minister. The remaining selected candidates will collect their orders from district-wise counters at the venue.

To accommodate the massive turnout of candidates and families, seating arrangements have been made for 34,000 persons. The venue has been divided into four zones covering Rayalaseema, South Coastal, Godavari and North Andhra districts. This is subdivided into constituencies. Special galleries have been earmarked for non-local candidates in each district.

Candidates from Rayalaseema reached Guntur on Wednesday night by special buses, while those from North Andhra and Godavari districts would arrive on Thursday. The Education Department has also arranged return transit to ensure that every candidate reaches home safely after the programme.