AP Medical Council To Conduct Election For 13 Members On Feb. 9

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government will conduct an election to elect 13 members to the AP Medical Council on February 9 online, and the results will be announced on February 10.

Secondary health director Chakradhar Babu told media persons here on Monday that under section 3 (2) (B) of the AP Medical Council, an election would be held in February with 55,504 doctors having the right to vote in the election.

He said that 55,504 doctors had membership in the AP Medical Council and staying in the state for over five years would be eligible to contest in the election and added that this election would be held after the last election held in 2006.

He announced the election schedule, and accordingly, nominations from the contestants are to be accepted from January 20, and they will be accepted up to January 27. From January 28 to 29, withdrawal of nominations and the names of eligible contestants will be announced February 2, and the election will be held from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm on February 9.

The eligible doctors are asked to log in to the APMC web portal to take part in the election.