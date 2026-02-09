AP Medical Council Poll to be Held Online Today

Vijayawada: Elections to the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) will be held online on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm to elect its members.

APMC elections–2026 returning officer and director of secondary health KVN Chakradhar Babu said on Sunday that 13 members would be elected to the council from among 84 candidates contesting the polls.

He said that as many as 56,374 registered medical practitioners across Andhra Pradesh were eligible to vote in the election.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will be taken up on February 10 at 11 am, he added.